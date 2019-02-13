Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:15 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lebar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Lebar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Lebar Obituary
Mary M. Lebar

Mary M. Lebar, 94, of Lake Barrington Hills formerly of Huntley, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

She was born in Chicago the daughter of August and Anna (Krause) Korkowski. She married Joseph M. Lebar on June 29, 1946 in Chicago. Mary worked in the office of the family business, Tru-Cut Inc. for many years retiring in 1995. She loved bowling, golfing, and was an avid bridge player. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her sons, Joe (Sandy), Ken (Chris), Marty (the late Cathy), Steve (Mary); grandchildren, Joe (Jamie), Tina (Josh), Deanna (Casey), Ken, Jason (Megan), and Kathleen; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Aaron, & Lincoln; a brother, Raymond Korkowski.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and siblings, Frances, and Frank.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Feb. 15 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will be at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley on Friday morning from 10:00 to 12:15 with closing prayers at 12:15.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or the at

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847) 669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now