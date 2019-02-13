Mary M. Lebar



Mary M. Lebar, 94, of Lake Barrington Hills formerly of Huntley, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.



She was born in Chicago the daughter of August and Anna (Krause) Korkowski. She married Joseph M. Lebar on June 29, 1946 in Chicago. Mary worked in the office of the family business, Tru-Cut Inc. for many years retiring in 1995. She loved bowling, golfing, and was an avid bridge player. She will be deeply missed.



Surviving are her sons, Joe (Sandy), Ken (Chris), Marty (the late Cathy), Steve (Mary); grandchildren, Joe (Jamie), Tina (Josh), Deanna (Casey), Ken, Jason (Megan), and Kathleen; great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Aaron, & Lincoln; a brother, Raymond Korkowski.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and siblings, Frances, and Frank.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Feb. 15 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will be at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley on Friday morning from 10:00 to 12:15 with closing prayers at 12:15.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or the at



