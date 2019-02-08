Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mendralla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mendralla


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Mendralla Obituary
Mary Mendralla

Born: November 5, 1936

Died: February 5, 2019

Mary Mendralla, 82, of Huntley, died peacefully, February 5, 2019.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. There will be a visitation at Church on Monday from 9:00 until the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

Mary was born November 5, 1936 in Chicago, the daughter of William and Olea Cabaj. On December 1, 1956 she married Thomas Mendralla. Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Sun City Polish Club and Scandinavian Club. She was an avid reader, excellent speller and scrabble player. Made baskets, enjoyed sewing, painting and bunco. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; children: Diane Mendralla, Karen (Michael) Volk, Tom (Barbara) Mendralla, and Ed (Laura) Mendralla; and her grandchildren: David, Daniel (Aubrey), Peter, Cathryn, Susanna, Michelle, Donna, Jessica, Elizabeth, Daniel, Luke and William. She is also survived by her brother, John (Patricia) Cabaj; and sister-in-law, Rose Cabaj.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, William and James.

For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772, or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.