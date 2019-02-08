Mary Mendralla



Born: November 5, 1936



Died: February 5, 2019



Mary Mendralla, 82, of Huntley, died peacefully, February 5, 2019.



Visitation will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. There will be a visitation at Church on Monday from 9:00 until the time of Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .



Mary was born November 5, 1936 in Chicago, the daughter of William and Olea Cabaj. On December 1, 1956 she married Thomas Mendralla. Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Sun City Polish Club and Scandinavian Club. She was an avid reader, excellent speller and scrabble player. Made baskets, enjoyed sewing, painting and bunco. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband, Tom; children: Diane Mendralla, Karen (Michael) Volk, Tom (Barbara) Mendralla, and Ed (Laura) Mendralla; and her grandchildren: David, Daniel (Aubrey), Peter, Cathryn, Susanna, Michelle, Donna, Jessica, Elizabeth, Daniel, Luke and William. She is also survived by her brother, John (Patricia) Cabaj; and sister-in-law, Rose Cabaj.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, William and James.



