Michael C. Dollahan



Michael C. Dollahan, 82, of Crystal Lake, passed away on February 7, 2019. He was the dear son of the late L. Claude and Rosemary Dollahan; beloved husband of the late Susan Dollahan; loving father of Colleen Dollahan, Bob (Mary) Dollahan, and Marie (Ken) Brandell; fond grandfather of Matthew, Maggie, Madeline, Cal, and Finn; dear brother of Mary (Hank) Close; fond brother-in-law of Kathy (Paul) Blanchard, Sister Carol Fox of the Sinsinawa Dominican Order and William (the late Joan) Fox; and uncle to many.



Mike grew up in the Chicago neighborhood of Rogers Park. He attended Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Regis College in Denver, and served in the United States Navy.



Mike had a generous heart, an expansive vocabulary, and a quick wit. He was an avid reader and a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, and dedication to his family.



A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 15th, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. A mass will be held the following day, Saturday, February 16th, at 1:00 pm at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).



To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019