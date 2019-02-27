Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
Richard Boland
1941 - 2019
Richard Boland Obituary
Richard Boland

Born: December 1, 1941; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 16, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Richard "Pop" Boland, age 77, of Lake in the Hills, passed away on February 16, 2019 at JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington with his loving family at his side.

Richard was a Carpenter and house builder by trade. He loved to fish, bowl, watch Wheel of Fortune and get his daily dose of scratch-off lottery tickets.

He was born on December 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Ann (Renik) Boland.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan (Kopniewski) Boland; his children, Lora (Glen) Pepel, Karyn (Kevin) Vandewalker, Michael Boland and Jeanine (Greg) Goldstein; his poochies, Dolly and Tootsie; Caitlyn; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Jordan, Sydney, Lucas, Logan and Griffin; his cherished great-granddaughter, Aubree; his siblings, Susanne (Rich) Gross, William "Bill" (Gail) Boland and Ellen (Jim) Piersol; his sister-in-law, Shirley (the late Rob) Coen; also many nieces & nephews.

Cremation rites were accorded privately. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be a time of reflection at 5:00 PM, where friends and neighbors are welcome to share their memories of Richard and celebrate his life, at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.

On line condolence may be expressed at www.willowfh.com or for more information please call (847) 458-1700.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
