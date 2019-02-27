Richard Boland



Born: December 1, 1941; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 16, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Richard "Pop" Boland, age 77, of Lake in the Hills, passed away on February 16, 2019 at JourneyCare CareCenter in Barrington with his loving family at his side.



Richard was a Carpenter and house builder by trade. He loved to fish, bowl, watch Wheel of Fortune and get his daily dose of scratch-off lottery tickets.



He was born on December 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Ann (Renik) Boland.



He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan (Kopniewski) Boland; his children, Lora (Glen) Pepel, Karyn (Kevin) Vandewalker, Michael Boland and Jeanine (Greg) Goldstein; his poochies, Dolly and Tootsie; Caitlyn; and his grandchildren, Matthew, Zachary, Jordan, Sydney, Lucas, Logan and Griffin; his cherished great-granddaughter, Aubree; his siblings, Susanne (Rich) Gross, William "Bill" (Gail) Boland and Ellen (Jim) Piersol; his sister-in-law, Shirley (the late Rob) Coen; also many nieces & nephews.



Cremation rites were accorded privately. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be a time of reflection at 5:00 PM, where friends and neighbors are welcome to share their memories of Richard and celebrate his life, at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.