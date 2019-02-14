Richard Lee Easty



Born: July 8, 1935



Died: February 12, 2019



Richard Lee Easty, 83, of Crystal Lake, was born July 8, 1935 in Lake Nabagamon, WI to William and Cora (nee Springstein) Easty. He passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home in Crystal Lake.



Rich enjoyed water sports, especially sailing. He also enjoyed solo flying. He was an active member of First Church of Crystal Lake. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and for rebuilding homes from the devastation of hurricanes and disasters in Mississippi. Rich was the owner of Lifestyle Builders and had built hundreds of homes and office buildings. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially taking them out on his pontoon boat on Crystal Lake.



Rich is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice Easty, whom he married on May 1, 1993; his children, Richard (Patricia) Easty, Chris Easty, Dina (Ken) Kloss, and Mark Easty; his stepsons, Scott and Mark (Trinity) Petersen; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Kelsey, Eric, Zacharia, Elijah (Jenna), Micah, Hannah, Adam and John; and his siblings, Joyce Shaler and Donna (Ted) Callahan.



He is preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence Emons, Clayton Easty, and Alice Stokes; and his parents.



The family will receive guests from 4:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org or s Project, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2019