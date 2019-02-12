Robert Carlen



Born: March 17, 1941



Died: February 8, 2019



Robert "Bob" Carlen, 77, of Cary passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 8, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1941 to Robert and Leona Carlen.



Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was the owner of RAC Countertops. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Cary Lions Club.



Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Laurie, nee Case, with whom he was united in marriage on June 6, 1970 in Ottawa, IL; children, Rob (Anna) and Brittany Carlen; grandchildren, Abby, James, Elise, and Sofia Carlen.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy Lynn Carlen; his siblings, Thomas Carlen and Susan Jackson; and by his parents.



Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. On Thursday, February 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus, 178 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, Bob's family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM funeral service. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 E. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611,



