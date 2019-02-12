Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus
178 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus
178 McHenry Ave
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Robert Carlen


Robert Carlen

Born: March 17, 1941

Died: February 8, 2019

Robert "Bob" Carlen, 77, of Cary passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 8, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1941 to Robert and Leona Carlen.

Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was the owner of RAC Countertops. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Cary Lions Club.

Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Laurie, nee Case, with whom he was united in marriage on June 6, 1970 in Ottawa, IL; children, Rob (Anna) and Brittany Carlen; grandchildren, Abby, James, Elise, and Sofia Carlen.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darcy Lynn Carlen; his siblings, Thomas Carlen and Susan Jackson; and by his parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. On Thursday, February 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus, 178 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, Bob's family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM funeral service. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 E. Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611,

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
