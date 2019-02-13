Stephanie



Woodbury Spoor



Stephanie "Dee Dee" Woodbury Spoor, 64, of Crystal Lake, returned home on February 11, 2019. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, including her beloved husband of 42 years, Gregory Spoor, and her four sons: Jason (David) Spoor-Harvey, Nicholas Spoor, Sean Spoor, and Zachary (Carley Tarantino) Spoor. Stephanie was the loving daughter of Carole Woodbury, nee Rondinelli, and the late Walter Woodbury; sister of Timothy (Bernadette), Mark (Jennifer), Joseph (Debra) Woodbury, Kimberly Redmond, and Cynthia Woodbury. She was also the proud grandmother of Demychael, as well as an adored aunt, friend, and mentor.



Stephanie will be remembered with fondness by all those who knew her, for her infectious smile, outgoing personality, and quick wit. Whether as Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Friend, or Nonna, the joy and love she shared will always be remembered. She treasured the people in her life and only regrets that her memoir, "Nine is the New Ten: Ode to a Toe" will remain unfinished.



A celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 15th, 2019, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, and Saturday, February 16th, 9 AM, St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Private.



In lieu of flowers, donations to JDRF or the Lupus Foundation of America would be appreciated.



Info 847-359-8020 or visit Stephanie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 13, 2019