Steven A. Crnkovich



Born: May 18, 1941



Died: February 4, 2019



Steven A. Crnkovich, 77, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1941 in Chicago to Steven and Antonia (nee Jerkovic) Crnkovich.



Steven was a manager for Baird and Warner Real Estate for 20 years and worked at Crystal Lake Bank and Trust for 8 years. He was active in the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, where he served as a board member for many years. Steven was also a member of Lions Club and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying many fishing trips with his sons and family.



Steven will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Karen (nee Puike), with whom he was united in marriage on November 21, 1964 at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn; his sister, Diana (Art) Stadtler and their children Robin (Tom) and their children Mallory, Hannah, Andrew; Bob (Karin) and their children Kerigan, Ian, Quin, Katie; Shelly (Kevin) and their children Grace and Jake; brother in law Alan (Lynn) and their children Carolyn (Jamie) and their children, Reese, Noelle, Finn and David (Lauren) and their children, Tara and Dylan; and sister-in-law, Diane Puike.



He was preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Gregory; and by his parents.



Memorial mass for Steven will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of the family in this difficult time. Memorials may be directed the Crnkovich Family, c/o Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 10, 2019