Terrence A. Lippert



Terrence A. Lippert, age 59, of Cary, Illinois passed away on February 10th, 2019, in the company of his loving family after a long and courageous battle with appendix cancer. Terry was born to John and Margaret "Marge" in 1959. He married the love of his life, Mary (McCue) in 1983. Together Mary and Terry raised three wonderful and loving children.



Surviving as his legacy, pride and joy: Tera Peplow (Michael), Matthew (Molly) and Bryan. He will be watching over his two beloved granddaughters: Adalyn "Addie" Lippert and Chase Peplow along with his granddogs, Brody and Blizzard. Terry was adored by his sister, Cathy Cameron (Jerry) along with his McCue family and several nieces and nephews. He is also greatly missed by the McGee family and his colleagues and friends at Callero & Callero and the Tuckers at CDI Corp. Terry was an amazing father, husband, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, mentor and coach to many and will be fondly remembered and missed dearly by all.



Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00AM, with a Funeral Mass starting at 11AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 North First St, Cary, Illinois. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced by the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to appendix cancer research through the ACPMP Research Foundation at www.acpmp.org Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019