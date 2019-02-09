|
|
Terry Herzog
Born: October 28, 1937
Died: February 6, 2019
Terry Herzog, 81, of Marengo, IL, passed away February 6, 2019. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and liked to play pool. He enjoyed the times he spent fishing in Wisconsin and the times he spent with family and his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Valerie (nee Accomando); daughter, Natalie (Larry) Harrah; son, Christopher (Kim) Herzog; and his 4 grandsons, Michael (Meghan) Harrah, Matthew Harrah, Hunter Herzog and Luke Herzog. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom (Kay) and Don (Carol) Herzog; and two nieces, a nephew and many loving friends.
The family has planned a luncheon to celebrate Terry's life, on Sunday, February 10th at 11:30 am at Glo Bowl located at 101 Franks Rd, in Marengo.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019