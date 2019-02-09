Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Glo Bowl
101 Franks Rd
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Herzog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Herzog


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Herzog Obituary
Terry Herzog

Born: October 28, 1937

Died: February 6, 2019

Terry Herzog, 81, of Marengo, IL, passed away February 6, 2019. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and liked to play pool. He enjoyed the times he spent fishing in Wisconsin and the times he spent with family and his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Valerie (nee Accomando); daughter, Natalie (Larry) Harrah; son, Christopher (Kim) Herzog; and his 4 grandsons, Michael (Meghan) Harrah, Matthew Harrah, Hunter Herzog and Luke Herzog. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom (Kay) and Don (Carol) Herzog; and two nieces, a nephew and many loving friends.

The family has planned a luncheon to celebrate Terry's life, on Sunday, February 10th at 11:30 am at Glo Bowl located at 101 Franks Rd, in Marengo.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.