Terry L. Bailey



Born: April 16, 1951; in McHenry, IL



Died: February 7, 2019; in McCullom Lake, IL



Terry L. Bailey, age 67, of McCullom Lake, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 16, 1951 in McHenry to Cecil and Shirley (Wickstrom) Bellowe. She was united in marriage to John Bailey in Paducah, KY on May 29, 1967.



Terry, a longtime resident of McCullom Lake, was a employee of Modine Manufacturing and proprietor of McHenry Taxi. A devoted Christian, Terry had the unique ability to make everyone around her feel loved. She took every available opportunity to spend time with her treasured family and enjoyed many days relaxing in the swimming pool with her loved ones.



Terry is survived by her three children, Candice (Eddie) Gray, Kelly Lekics, and John (Leah) Bailey; seven grandchildren, Jack Bailey, Natallia Anderson, Jaelyn Bailey, John Bailey Jr., Stephanie (Olivia) Schelle, Beth Schelle, Chantal Lekics; and two brothers, Tom (Sandy) Bellowe, and Tim (Jan) Bellowe.



In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her husband, John.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. There will a time of reflection at 7:00 p.m., where friends and neighbors are welcome to share their memories of Terry and celebrate her life. Services and interment will be private for her family.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials in Terry's name to Home of the Sparrow at 4209 W. Shamrock Lane, Unit B, McHenry, IL 60050.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Terry's family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary