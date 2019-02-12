Thomas J. Van Der Bosch



Born: November 21, 1939; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 9, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Thomas J. "Casey" Van Der Bosch, age 79, of McHenry passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in McHenry. He was born in Chicago on November 21, 1939, the son of Edward W. and Josephine (O'Neill) Van Der Bosch. He married Cornelia McMahon on April 28, 1962.



He is survived by his beloved wife Cornelia; his 5 children; 13 grandchildren as well as one great-grand daughter and two sisters.



He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd. McHenry IL. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 9:00 am to the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will take place also on Thursday at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, family and friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery at 2:30 pm for a committal service.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Thomas' name may be directed to JDRF, 1 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60602 or St. Vincent DePaul Society 5211 Bull Valley Rd. McHenry IL 60050.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory , McHenry, 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary