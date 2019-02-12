Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Rd
McHenry, IL
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 Bull Valley Rd
McHenry, IL
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
All Saints Catholic Cemetery
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James VanDer Bosch


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Thomas James VanDer Bosch Obituary
Thomas J. Van Der Bosch

Born: November 21, 1939; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 9, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Thomas J. "Casey" Van Der Bosch, age 79, of McHenry passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center in McHenry. He was born in Chicago on November 21, 1939, the son of Edward W. and Josephine (O'Neill) Van Der Bosch. He married Cornelia McMahon on April 28, 1962.

He is survived by his beloved wife Cornelia; his 5 children; 13 grandchildren as well as one great-grand daughter and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd. McHenry IL. Visitation will continue at the church on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 9:00 am to the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will take place also on Thursday at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, family and friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery at 2:30 pm for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Thomas' name may be directed to JDRF, 1 N LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60602 or St. Vincent DePaul Society 5211 Bull Valley Rd. McHenry IL 60050.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory , McHenry, 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now