Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
San Antonio's Catholic Church
Port Charlotte, FL
William J. Massolia

William J. Massolia Obituary
William J. Massolia

William J. Massolia, age 101, of Venice, FL, formerly of Algonquin, IL, died Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice. He was born in West Frankfort, IL to the late Vittorio and Lucia Massolia.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Massolia (Iacono); his brothers, Don and John and his daughter, Micheline.

He is survived by his three children, Lisa Bishop (Brad) of Venice, FL and Roaring Gap, NC, William J Massolia, Jr. of Chicago, IL and Diane Lydic (Bruce) of Pittsburgh, PA; step children, Brad Bishop (Becky) and Brett Bishop (Amanda); great grandchildren, Tiffany Hurley, Garret Bishop and Tallan Bishop; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, February 15th at San Antonio's Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Fl. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy, FL.

Donations can be be made in memory of William to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Homes in Venice is serving the Massolia family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
