Home
Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
For more information about
William Krater
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Krater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Krater


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Krater Obituary
William Krater

Born: July 12, 1950

Died: January 29, 2019

William (Bill) Krater, age 68, of Holland, MI, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019.

Bill was born July 12, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, to William L. and Joan (Walker) Krater. He was raised in McHenry and graduated from MCHS in 1968. Bill was very devoted to his church, involved in his community, and dedicated countless hours to various organizations. He enjoyed making memories with his family, traveling the world, and sailing on Lake Michigan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Murchison and Stephanie (Chad) Brackenridge; and grandchildren, Madeline, Grace, and William; as well as his sister (Diane Judd); mother-in-law (Barbara DeMar); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews and niece.

A memorial mass will take place later this week.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries