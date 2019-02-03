William Krater



Born: July 12, 1950



Died: January 29, 2019



William (Bill) Krater, age 68, of Holland, MI, passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2019.



Bill was born July 12, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, to William L. and Joan (Walker) Krater. He was raised in McHenry and graduated from MCHS in 1968. Bill was very devoted to his church, involved in his community, and dedicated countless hours to various organizations. He enjoyed making memories with his family, traveling the world, and sailing on Lake Michigan.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law.



He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Murchison and Stephanie (Chad) Brackenridge; and grandchildren, Madeline, Grace, and William; as well as his sister (Diane Judd); mother-in-law (Barbara DeMar); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews and niece.



A memorial mass will take place later this week.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .



Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary