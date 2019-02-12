ODESSA - McCamey, Texas



Albert Edward Armendarez of McCamey, Texas, age 55 passed from this life peacefully surrounded by Loving Family on February 7, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital.



Albert, AKA "Bobos" & AKA "Pops" was born February 9, 1963 to Edward L. & Gloria Armendarez In Rankin, Tx.



Albert graduated from McCamey High School Class of 1981. He worked in the oil field most of his life. Albert enjoyed fishing, watching College Football, driving his tractor, and reading books. He was a frequent visitor to the library.



Those left to cherish his love & memories are his wife Christi Armendarez of McCamey. Five sons: Isaac Armendarez of Odessa, Carlos & Dylan Armendarez of McCamey, Elijah & Aubri of Argyle Wisconsin. And two daughters: Nina Armendarez of Killen, Texas and Laura Baiza of Austin Texas.



He is also survived by three brothers: Alonzo (Rose) Armendarez of Rankin, Tx, Arnoldo (Marta) and Angel (Angelica) Armendarez of McCamey, Tx. And two sisters Alma (Robert) Martinez of McCamey, Tx. And Alicia (Esequiel) Barriga of Odessa, Tx.



He is also survived by two step-sons Hunter & Jake Maynard of McCamey Texas. And numerous nieces & nephews.



Albert is preceded in Death by his parents Edward & Gloria Armendarez and one son David Michael Armendarez.



Pallbearers will be Carlos, Dylan, & Elijah Armendarez. And Jonell "Cuate" Pineda, Jason Martinez, & Efren Hernandez.



Honorary Pallbearers: Dominic Armendarez, Greg Gonzalez, Jerry Moya, Gilbert Ramos, Jonelle "Tatas" Pineda, Danny Molina Armendarez, Victor Rosalez, & Brison Barriga.



First Viewing: The Armendarez Family will receive friends on Sunday February 10 from 5 to 10 PM at Christs Love Fellowship in McCamey Texas at 309 W. McArthur St.



Viewing will also occur the next day from 12:00 noon until 7 PM. A Celebration of Life evening service will start at 7:00 PM.



Viewing will occur beginning at 10:00 am on the 12th . Funeral Service will start at 2 PM on Tuesday February 12 with Pastor Angel Armendarez officiating . Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of La Paz Perches Funeral Homes. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary