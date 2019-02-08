ODESSA - Allyne C. Voss died February 5, 2019.



A visitation for Allyne is set for Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7-9pm at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral service will be held at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors on Saturday, February 9, 2019 2:00 pm. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Allyne Clark was born March 13, 1935 in Cisco, Texas to Alva and Edna Clark.



She was raised in First Christian Church and participated in youth activities and was a popular cheerleader for Cisco Lobos. She was involved in church and school activities. She was married to Jack Voss where she was the where she was the accountant for Frontier Motors and Frontier Mobile Homes.



She loved water sports and she and her husband raced quarter horses at Ruidoso Downs where they were fragrant grand champion winners.



Allyne was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two brothers, Ray Clark and Oran Landis Clark; sister, Lois Ann Nash.



Survivors include several nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials be sent to The Father's Cry P.O. Box 7926 Amarillo, Texas 79114. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary