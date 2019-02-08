Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 368-7191
For more information about
Allyne Voss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allyne Voss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allyne C. (Clark) Voss


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allyne C. (Clark) Voss Obituary
ODESSA - Allyne C. Voss died February 5, 2019.

A visitation for Allyne is set for Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7-9pm at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral service will be held at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors on Saturday, February 9, 2019 2:00 pm. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Allyne Clark was born March 13, 1935 in Cisco, Texas to Alva and Edna Clark.

She was raised in First Christian Church and participated in youth activities and was a popular cheerleader for Cisco Lobos. She was involved in church and school activities. She was married to Jack Voss where she was the where she was the accountant for Frontier Motors and Frontier Mobile Homes.

She loved water sports and she and her husband raced quarter horses at Ruidoso Downs where they were fragrant grand champion winners.

Allyne was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two brothers, Ray Clark and Oran Landis Clark; sister, Lois Ann Nash.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials be sent to The Father's Cry P.O. Box 7926 Amarillo, Texas 79114.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
Download Now