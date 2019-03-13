Home

Ancelmo Ramirez Arenivas


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ancelmo Ramirez Arenivas Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Ancelmo Ramirez Arenivas, age 88, passed from this life Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Sunday, March 30, 1930 in Ojinaga, MX to the late Aniceto and Paula (Ramirez) Arenivas.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his sons: Cruz Arenivas and wife Ana of Odessa, Meli Arenivas and wife Lorena of Amarillo, Manuel Arenivas of Chihuahua, and Bernardo Madrid and wife Lily of Fort Worth; daughters: Ramona Ortalejo, Leti Vicuna and Yesenia Arenivas, all of Odessa; sister: Maria Zuniga of Ojinaga, twenty-six grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Manuela Arenivas; brothers: Jesus and Cruz Arenivas; sisters: Maria Elena Hernandez, Josefa Muniz and Maria Luisa Valenzuela; and granddaughter: Kimberly Baeza.

A rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Los Angeles section of the Ector County Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 13, 2019
