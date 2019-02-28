ODESSA - Aria Belle Castillo "Belly Belle" was 19 months, 10 days old. She lived in Odessa, Texas. She was born in Dallas, Texas on July 14,2017 to Ronnie and Kimberlee Castillo. She went to be with the Lord on February 24,2019.



A day of fun for Aria consisted of a good workout of physical therapy with her mommy, playing with her brother and sister having them push her in her stander and watching football with daddy. Aria loved her Doctor trips to Dallas with her family, sitting pool side with her brother, sister and cousin Vanessa. Aria also loved to play patty cake and to be patted on her chest, to her that was a tickling feeling and made her laugh and smile. She also loved to keep her doctors on their toes, guessing and wondering why she was able to do things she was not suppose to do.



Baby Aria was given to us for so many reasons. Through her birth we learned to live and breathe Gods word. She guided our spirit and souls closer to God. So many people thought she needed healing yet she healed us. Our faith is rock solid because of her. Our bond with Aria is rock solid because of her bond with God. Aria is in perfect peace. May her life on earth be celebrated everyday through our lives on earth.



She is survived by her Parents: Father, Ronnie Castillo, Mother Kimberlee Castillo, Grandparents: Ricardo Jr. and Nancy Castillo, Hector Cuevas, Raymond and Cindy Leal, Great Grandparents: Sara Velasquez, Israel Velasquez, "Wela" Lucia Cuevas, "Welo" Ricardo Castillo, Sr., Siblings: Aaleyna and Aivyn Castillo and special cousin Vanessa Subia.



Viewing will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home, Thursday February 28, from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday March 1, from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A church Services will follow on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Crossroads Fellowship with Reverend Gabriel Chavez officiating. Pallbearers will be "Daddy" Ronnie Castillo, Timithee Cuevas, Rowdy Abalos and Ricky Castillo.



Interment will take place at American Heritage Cemetery immediately following the church service. We would love to have you join us in celebrating Aria's life and going home to heaven with us.



Isaiah 14:27 Nothing can stop God's plan for your life.



Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you, "declares the Lord", plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope.



Psalms 23:4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff they comfort me. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary