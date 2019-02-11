ODESSA - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Penoyer announces her passing in Odessa, TX after a brief illness, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the age of 78 years old.



Visitation will be held with family from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.



Barbara Jean Penoyer was born in Tishomingo, OK on July 17, 1940 to parents Gilbert & Georgia Richardson. She attended school in Altus, OK. Following school she married Gene Arthur Penoyer on July 23, 1957 in Altus, OK & remained married until 1975. During her marriage she was a devoted stay-at-home mother raising her children. After her marriage, Barbara worked as an office manager for K-Mart for approximately 20 years & retired at the age of 62. Barbara's favorite past time was being involved with her children's, grandchildren's & great grandchildren's activities. Her hobbies included watching professional sports such as the Rangers & Cowboys. Her all-time favorite baseball player was Chipper Jones. Barbara also loved to read a good mystery. She had multiple pets through the years all of which were uniquely named. She loved them like family.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert & Georgia Richardson along with her brother Bobby Richardson.



Barbara is survived by her daughters: Elaine Dansby & husband Richard, Shelley Duke & husband Gary, Natalie Lawson & husband Ray, Lisa Broadstreet & husband Michael; grandchildren Brecklyn Neal, Ricky Dansby, Stephen Broadstreet, Brandi Alia, Sarah Hawkins, Erica King, Emily Kimmel, Stacy Broadstreet & Grant Lawson; 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.



Barbara was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother & most of all a friend. She supported her family in all aspects of their lives. She referred to her family as her most wonderful gifts.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 11, 2019