Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Billie Fortner
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
Billie L. Fortner Obituary
ODESSA - Billie L. Fortner, age 88, of Odessa, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home.

She was born April 6, 1930, in Stanton, Texas, to William A. McKandles and Mary Violet Mize McKandles.

Billie was a Christian and a retired Bookkeeper. She married Earl M. Fortner, July 31, 1948 in Odessa, Texas.

Billie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl M. Fortner and brother, Donald Reeder McKandles.

She is survived by her son, Don Earl Fortner and wife Cindy of Odessa, Texas; granddaughter, Shan Cox and husband Cary of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Mary Hale and husband Buddy of Benbrook, Texas; nieces, Brenda Graham and husband Dub of Mansfield, Texas, Nan Scarborough and husband Jack of Tyler, Texas, and Julie McCoy of Benbrook, Texas; nephews, Doy Smithson and wife Terri of Odessa, Texas and Charles Smithson and wife Shirley of Mansfield, Texas.

A visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for 1:00 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doy Smithson officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in the Odessa section.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 13, 2019
