Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Carmen Bitolas
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Carmen Rangel Bitolas
1931 - 2019
Carmen Rangel Bitolas Obituary
ODESSA, TX - After 88 wonderful years on this earth, Carmen Bitolas, passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carmen was born January 15th, 1931 in Marfa, TX.

Carmen was a devoted Mother and an avid business woman. She loved collecting cookbooks and spending time with her family. Especially her Sunday morning coffee with her son Manuel and her daughter Ana. Ana said, "Mama made the best Chili Verde". No matter what she was doing, Carmen always made the world a little bit brighter.

Carmen is proceeded in death by our father, Jose Bitolas Jr, brothers, Elias & Teofilo Rangel, & great-grandson Brett Coby Pina.

Carmen is survived by 8 children, Juanita Galvan (Santos), Margie Rangel, Manuel Bitolas (Glinda), Ramon Bitolas (Mary), Rebecca Davila (Juan), Ana Gonzalez (Robert Sr.), Alicia Garza (Michael Sr.), Jolynn Bitolas (Diana), sister-in-law Estela Rangel, sisters, Sally Adams & Rosalinda Baiza, brother, Ed Adams, 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild & 2 more great-grandchildren on the way.

Visitation will be held at Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson on Thursday the 28th from 8am to 9pm with Rosary being said at 7pm. Final viewing will be held on Friday the 1st from 8am to 12pm. Mass Services will be held at 1pm, Friday the 1st, at St Mary's Catholic Church with Father Bernardito Getigan officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 28, 2019
