ODESSA - Carolyn Wynell Anderson, age 77, of Odessa, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Graham, TX on December 1, 1941 to the late Kenneth Smith King and Frances Gray (Singleton) King. She married Norman Kent Anderson in 1971 and they enjoyed 30 years together before separated by his death in 2001.



Carolyn was an artist, author and adventurer. She wrote Christian adventure books and devoted her life to God's service. She was a health nut and loved to travel.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her sons: Tracy Maxwell and wife Darla of Salado, TX, Tony Maxwell and wife Reiko of Jonesboro, LA, and Andy Anderson and wife Nami of Tularosa, NM; daughter: Bethany Starchok and husband Mike of Elco, PA; brothers: Kelly King and wife Sandra of Monahans, TX and Joe King and wife Julie of Lake Michigan; sister: Viki Abbott and husband Joe of Odessa; and seven grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Noel King and Kenneth King, Jr.; and one grandchild.



No services will be held at this time.