TOOL - Services for Cheri Newton were held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Tool, Texas with Bro. Rocky Weatherford officiating. Graveside service followed at Tool Cemetery in Tool, Texas. Cheri was born on July 23, 1960 in Odessa, Texas to parents James and Diane (Cross) Whiteside and entered into eternal rest on February 1, 2019 at the age of 58. Cheri graduated from Odessa High School and attended Odessa College. Cheri married the love of her life, Tad Newton, in Odessa, Texas on June 10, 1978. She worked as a case worker for Salvation Army and then went into Real Estate. Cheri loved shopping and camping, but her favorite pastime was being with her husband, children and grandkids. She went by many endearing names; Nana, Mom, Darling, Baby and My Love. Cheri loved her family immensely and they loved her. She taught Sunday school when she lived in Odessa. Cheri was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Cheri was preceded in death by her grandparents; Eli and Irene Whiteside and Joe and Mae Cox.



She is survived by her loving husband Tad Newton of Tool, daughter Chrissy Eggleton and husband Dan of Fort Worth, daughter Ashley Moyes and husband Clint of Azle, granddaughter and grandson; Ashlyn and Judd Eggleton of Fort Worth, grandson Greyson Moyes of Azle, father and mother; James and Diane Whiteside of Tool, sister Cheryl Shipman and husband Barry of Hilltop Lakes, other loving family members and many more lifelong friends.



A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com