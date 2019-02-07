ODESSA - Chris Lacy Sanders passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 70, after a short battle with cancer. Chris was born November 17, 1948, in Abilene, TX, the second son born to Annye Joe McIntosh Sanders and Durwood Sanders.



The family moved to Odessa when Chris was nine years old. He attended San Jacinto Elementary, Bowie Jr. High, and graduated from Odessa High School in 1967. He had many dear friends from his school days that remained his friends his entire life. He loved them all, but first and foremost he was a beloved son, a cherished brother, an adored uncle, and a treasured cousin to many.



Chris worked for Alcan Auto Parts in Odessa for 40 plus years and was well-respected in that industry.



Chris is preceded in death by his father, Durwood Lacy Sanders, and his grandparents, Joe and Effie McIntosh and Henry and Lillian Sanders.



He is survived by his mother, Annye Joe Sanders of Odessa; his brother, Joe Mac Sanders and wife, Katherine of Odessa; and his sister, Leslye Reese and husband, David of Arlington, TX.



He is also survived by nephews, Mac Sanders of Odessa, David Bailey Reese and wife, Dejanae of Arlington, Chris Lacy Reese and wife, Britney of Denton; and niece, Aimee Sales and husband, Joel of Lubbock; great nephews and nieces, Jordi, Bryson, Aiden, Ava, Aarilyn, Aubrielle, Brayden, Bronson and Brynn. He also leaves many cousins and a host of good friends, especially Mike and Wanda Brooks and Diana Hanway and her daughter, Niki Hanway Wallace.



Pallbearers are first cousins, Bob Clifton, Gary Clifton, Guy Clifton, and T McIntosh and nephews, David Bailey Reese and Chris Lacy Reese.



Honorary pallbearers are Roy Bingham, Mike Brooks, Steve Brannan, Don Hinesly, Jerry Kidd, Chris Powell, Gary Priddy, Mac Sanders, Jerry Don Smith, Dewey Walker, and Wayne Williams.



Funeral service is at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Following that there will be a funeral service at 3:00 PM, at Parker Funeral Home in Baird, TX with Reverend Jimmy Hatcher officiating, followed by interment at the McIntosh family plot in the Baird Cemetery @ 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to or to a .



Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2019