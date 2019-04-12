ODESSA - Christine Barker, age 91, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Christine Laverne Kennedy was born in Midland, Texas to J. R. (Cowboy) and Stella Kennedy on January 24, 1928. She attended school in Wichita Falls, Texas and Seneca, Illinois. In 1946 she met and married Clifton Leon Doyle in McCamey, Texas. She worked for Del-Tex Wholesale for 30 years, and then at age 55 started a whole new career with AirMaster Equipment Corp. until her retirement at age 75. She was a Christian and a member of Circle J Cowboy Church.



Christine is remembered for her humor and quick one liner's she enjoyed cooking and was known for her pies. She had a green thumb and loved the sunshine and warm weather and she loved to dance. She loved her pecan trees and enjoyed shelling and giving them to family and friends. She loved her dog "Digger" and she had a heart for all animals.



Christine is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jack, Roy, Kenneth and Tommy Kennedy.



Christine is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Tuttle and husband Robert; Janet Hardwick and husband Preston. She is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces and nephews, and 5 grandchildren, Kaci, Justin, Garrett, Kayli, Ryan; and 2 great grandchildren, Shaelyn and Sabree. She is also survived by her dog "Digger" and her lifelong friends Melba Bettis and Velma McClung.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Scot Edmondson of Circle J Cowboy Church officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to thank Dr. Alfonzo Gonzalez, Dr. James Li and their staff for many years of excellent care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Circle J Cowboy Church, 300 W. 31st St., Odessa, TX, 79761 will be appreciated.



The family would like to thank Dr. Alfonzo Gonzalez, Dr. James Li and their staff for many years of excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Circle J Cowboy Church, 300 W. 31st St., Odessa, TX, 79761 will be appreciated.