ODESSA - Clara Jane Ivey Ekman of Odessa, Texas, born September 16, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019.



Jane's husband, Merlin John Ekman, her parents, Mary Lou and Hoyt Ivey, and her sister, Frances Lou Dailey, preceded her in death.



She is survived by her two son-in-laws and three daughters, Becky Mazurek and husband Terry, Diane Grissom and husband Johnny, and Natalie Irvin and by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Jane will be lovingly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her quick wit, her ability to make friends no matter where she was or what she was doing, her love of animals, especially horses and dogs, and her amazing cooking talents, (just to mention a few). Jane truly enjoyed and devoted many years to Christian Women's Club, Kerr County Elementary Mentoring Program, Kerrville Seniors Pet Therapy Services and Sid Peterson's Lay Ministry Program. Jane also loved all kinds of games, but most especially bridge, which was one of the many ways she stayed connected to her friends every week. It's too hard to say good-bye so instead we will say until we see you again Mom. We love you.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11:00am at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, TX 78028.



Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com



