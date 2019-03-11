Services McNett Funeral Home 705 North Main Andrews , TX 79714 (432) 524-5809 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McNett Funeral Home 705 North Main Andrews , TX 79714 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Northcrest Baptist Church 1410 NW 5th Street Andrews , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Danny Griffin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Danny E. "Bo" Griffin

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ANDREWS - Danny "Bo" Griffin, 61, City of Andrews Water Man, King of the World, Book of Knowledge, Rock Star, Esquire the 3rd, stepped into Heaven on Friday, March 8, 2019 with a smile on his face and that eager "what's next" attitude that he always displayed. He was one-of-a-kind and will be sorely missed by countless people. Everyone that had the privilege of meeting him loved him, and he could put a smile on anyone's face. He was our sunshine, always!



Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Northcrest Baptist Church, 1410 NW 5th Street, in Andrews with Pastor Jerry Bailey and Pastor Harvey Enriquez officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews North Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 - 8 PM at McNett Funeral Home. Please celebrate his life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com.



Bo was born on July 7, 1957 in Gorman Texas, but his family moved to Andrews when he was two years old. He was a Mustang through and through and bled black and gold. He was a member of the special class of "1976". His dance skills were legendary, and he won many dance contests in high school. His special nickname then was "Paddlefoot", as he was constantly outrunning law enforcement eager to give him speeding tickets. Most people that knew him felt that his driving skills were legendary as well. He loved his family more than life itself, and he took great pride in everything he and his family did. He would tell everyone who asked that he was feeling just terrible to get a reaction, but he always believed that the way you feel is a choice. He always chose joy. People would come by to visit him and share something that he told them one time, and in the back of his mind he was thinking, oh Lord what did I say this time while silently praying that it was something appropriate and helpful. His culinary skills were known far and wide, and he could grill a truly "mean" steak. His burgers were to die for. The problem was that people always wanted a recipe when he was a pinch of this and little of that type of cook. He warned them that he could show them rather than tell them how he did things. He was a dyed-in-the-wool Dallas Cowboys fan, and he never missed a game when they were playing. Win or lose, his "boys" were simply the best, and everyone better remember that. No fair-weather fandom was allowed. He enjoyed watching all levels of football and the Texas Rangers, collecting Dallas Cowboy memorabilia, and playing Civilization video game. He was a Mesquite Burner, past president of the Permian Basin Texas Water Utilities Association, youth coach; long-time treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and faithful member of Northcrest Baptist Church and any other job that needed doing. In so many ways, he was "The Man," but receiving accolades was never his thing. He just enjoyed serving and getting the job done.



Bo was a faithful and dedicated employee to the City of Andrews. He worked for them for over 30 years and had been the Director of Utilities for the last 5 years. He was responsible for utilities under two divisions, water production-wastewater treatment and water distribution-wastewater collection. This is comprised of the operation and maintenance of the City of Andrews well fields, lift stations, water reclamation plant, repair and extension of water and sewer lines meters, and taps. He was very involved and instrumental in the in the new $5.5 million water treatment plant that was completed in 2016.



Bo is survived by "the luckiest woman in the world", his treasured wife of 40 years, Charlie Griffin of Andrews, 3 children, Steven Gallier and wife, Stacy, of Andrews, Christopher Griffin and wife, Litina, of Andrews, Jordan Griffin of Andrews, sister, Marsha Jones and husband, James, of Andrews, 10 grandchildren, Brittany Frasier, Gabrie Gallier, Breanna Frasier, Taylor Felan, Anna Gallier, Stormy Gryder, Samantha Gallier, Lilly Reynolds, Walker Griffin, and Olivia Griffin, and 4 great grandchildren, Annabelle Felan, Konnor Hibdon, Elisabeth Felan, and Charlie Felan.



Bo was preceded in death by his father, Houston Griffin, mother, Mary Nell Ray, stepfather, Robert C. Ray, grandparents, Buford Parker, Nellie Beatrice Parker, James Dess "J.D." Griffin, Sr., and Moss Wilhite Griffin, and brother, Ricky Griffin.



Memorials may be sent to Northcrest Baptist Church, 1410 NW 5th Street, Andrews, Texas 79714.