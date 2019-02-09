ODESSA - Diane Louise Breedlove, 65, of Odessa, Texas passed away on February 7, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX, 79762



Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX, 79762 with Pastor James McCrary of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX, 79762.



Diane was born in Pierre, South Dakota to Lawrence and Dorothy Anderson on December 2, 1953. She married Danny Breedlove on December 31, 1989 in Odessa, TX.



Diane is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lawrence and Dorothy Anderson; her brothers and sisters, Darlene Sievert, Della Baney, Donna Lasarda, Doris Harding, Larry Anderson, LeRoy Anderson; her son, Chad Breedlove and daughter, Carrie Lynn.



Diane is survived by her husband, Danny Breedlove; daughters, Angel Sandate, Laura Risher and her husband, Robert Risher, and Jessica Breedlove; her grandchildren, Raquel Rodriquez, Ashtin Shepard, Abigail Thompson, Samuel Ward, Keaston Breedlove, Kenna Wagner, Baylee Evans and Gracelyn Evans.



Pallbearers will be Samuel Ward, Donald Woodard, Randy Beaty, David Brumm, Ruben Gomez, and Kenny Wallace.



The family of Diane wish to extend our sincere thanks to the ICU staff at Medical Center Hospital, Odessa, TX, and all our family and friends that have reached out by calling and texting.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 9, 2019