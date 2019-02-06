WOODBINE - Funeral services for Donald Green, 73, of Woodbine, are set for 2:00 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Woodbine Baptist Church with Bro. Wiley Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM.



Donald was born on January 23, 1946 in Fort Worth to Howell Benton Green and Lorene (DeWitt) Green. He passed away on February 4, 2019 in Woodbine, surrounded by his family.



Donald is survived by his wife Sandra Green of Woodbine; son Mike Green and his significant other Kara McCall of Corpus Christi; son David Green and his wife Alison of Woodbine; son Jay Green of Woodbine; grandchildren Michael Ray Green, Ian Green, Zach White, Tyler White, and Gloria Sue Green. He is also survived by his twin brother Ronald Green of Odessa.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Charles Green.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodbine Baptist Youth Group.



Published in Odessa American on Feb. 6, 2019