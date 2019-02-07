Home

Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Donald McLeod
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
Donald McLeod Obituary
ODESSA - Donald Ray McLeod passed away from complications of multiple myeloma on February 4, 2019 in Odessa Texas.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie McLeod Blakeley.

Donald was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to Ray McLeod and Carolyn Ederington McLeod on October 23, 1952. He graduated from Permian High School in 1971 where he played football, received most scholastic and was a member of the honor society. Donald graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in accounting. He worked as an internal auditor for the Texas Liquor Control Board, internal auditor manager for Bealls, Oshmans. Internal Audit Director at One Price Clothing Stores. Donald retired as an Internal Audit Director at Westpoint Stevens.

Donald loved traveling, golfing and casinos. His greatest love was fishing and spending time at McLeod place in Banks, Arkansas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home from 5pm- 7pm. Donald will be laid to rest at Childs Cemetery in Banks, Arkansas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2019
