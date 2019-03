ODESSA - Dora Lee (Olsen) Barnett, 93, of Odessa, passed away March 1, 2019 in Odessa.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Channell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Dora was born December 10, 1925 in Cade, Oklahoma to Tom Olsen and Sarah Ethel Lindsey. On June 9, 1945 she married Alton Barnett in Comanche, Oklahoma.



Dora is preceded in death by her husband Alton Barnett, daughter Linda Kay McCubbin, parents Tom Olsen and Sarah Ethel Olsen, brothers Williard Olsen, Cecil Olsen, Arvel Olsen and Tommy Olsen, sister Ada Olsen, grandchildren Tonya Chambers, Ricky Chambers and Brian McCubbin.



Dora is survived by her children Patsy and Van (deceased) Chambers, Carolyn and Bobby Patterson, Judy and Dewayne Parks, and Danny and Marice Barnett; grandchildren Kimberly Speegle, Alton McCubbin, Scott Patterson, Tonya Hunter, and Jeff Patterson, seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dora's family would like to thank the staff at Buena Vida Nursing Home and friends for all the help, love and support.



