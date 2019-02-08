ODESSA - Eduardo Porras, 50, of Odessa, passed away, February 4, 2019.



Eduardo was born on August 22, 1968 in Odessa, Tx to Jose and Consuelo Porras. He united in marriage with Lupe Navarrette on May 10, 2002 in Odessa, Tx. He was a Catholic and Cursillista.



Eduardo Porras is survived by his mother, Consuelo Porras of Odessa, Tx; children, Lucy Porras of Midland, Tx., Sarah Fountain and husband DeAndre Fountain of Deisetta, Tx, Jesus Arturo Navarrete of Odessa, Tx, Edgar Andres Navarrete and wife Idali Navarrete of Odessa, Tx, Lucio Jr. Navarrete of Odessa, Tx, Lizbeth and husband Alejandro Terrazas of Odessa, Tx; siblings, Anna Maria Porras of San Antonio, Tx, Jose Porras and wife Belinda Porras of Odessa, Tx, Nolberto Porras of Odessa, Tx, Magdalena McCullum of Pflugerville, Tx, Orlando Porras of Odessa, Tx, Priscilla Porras of Fort Worth, Tx, Daniel Porras and wife Carol Porras of Odessa, Tx, Moises Porras of Odessa, Tx, Belen Porras of Odessa, Tx; 17 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Eduardo Porras is preceded in death by his father, Jose Mendoza Porras of Odessa, Tx, wife Maria Lupe Porras of Odessa, brother in law Randy McCullum of Pflugerville, Tx, grandparents Jesus and Dolores Porras of Big Spring, Tx, and Andres and Juanita Ceniceros of Odessa, Texas.







Being the 9th child out of ten, meant that there was a never a dull moment in his life and in the lives of those who knew Edward. He lived his life surrounded with an abundance of love from his brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces who will always remember his love of dancing, singing, and cheesy sayings. He was without a doubt one of a kind.



The rosary will be held at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home on Friday, February 8th at 7pm. The funeral is scheduled at 11am on Saturday, February 9th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A reception will follow at St. Anthony's Church Hall. Father Frank Chavez will officiate the ceremony.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edward Porras' life. Condolences can be sent to www.hubbardkellyfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors of the Critical Care Unit at Medical Center Hospital for their hard work and caring dedication. The Porras family are especially grateful to his RN, Mr. Van for being so supportive and kind during this difficult time.