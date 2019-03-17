ODESSA - Edward Earl Barham passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 81, in Odessa, TX.



The Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship located at 4240 Preston Smith Rd Odessa, TX. Pastor Luke McNeely will be officiating.



Edward Earl Barham was born in Gorman, TX to Raymond and Mable Barham on July 31, 1937. He then moved to Odessa, TX where he graduated from Odessa High School in 1955. He attended North Texas State University, and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and has maintained many lifelong friends from that group. Ed Barham and Gradene Bingam married on June 22, 1957 in Odessa, TX and both continued their college educations after marriage. Ed graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in business management. Ed joined his father-in-law Grady Bingham at B&B Construction which was an oil field service company. After buying out his father-in-law, Ed and three partners owned and managed B&B for about 10 years. Ed sold his interest and again joined his father-in-law at D&B Oil Company. He still operated that company and Ed Barham Operating Investment Firm.



Ed served his community well. He was a City Councilman at Large, and was on the Executive Board of the Permian Basin International Oil Show for many years and finally as Oil Show President. He also was a board member of the Colorado River Municipal Water District for more than 20 years and then as President. One of Ed's dreams was to become a United States Airforce Pilot. Because of astigmatism, he was not able to achieve that dream. Later, he was able to become a private pilot with twin engine and IFR Rating.



Ed was preceded in death by his mother Mable Grice Barham, his father Raymond Barham, and his brother Gerald Barham.



Ed Barham is survived in death by his wife Gradene Barham, his daughter Dena Barham Gray, and her husband Greg; granddaughter Chrissy Gray Lim and her husband Gerald, and great grandchildren Ellie and Jake; grandson Trent Gray and wife Missy, and great grandchildren Addy, and Emily; granddaughter Erica Gray Parker and husband Michael and great grandchild Aiden. Ed is also survived by son Brett Bingham Barham and his grandson Cooper and his wife Lauren and great grandchild Brooke; grandson Nick Barham, and granddaughter Molly Barham. He is also survived by sister-in-law Pat Barham, nephew Scott Barham and wife Melissa, niece Ann Beth Pena and nephew Steve Barham and wife Tammy and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Honorary Pall Bearers: Mike Austin, Larry Bates, Raymond Chavez, Ken Cheairs, Ronald Crane, Ken Dean, Douglas Duff, Kirk Edwards, Pete English, Bob Fair, Taylor Grimes, Bro Hill, David Holt, Larry House, Roy Hunt, Jack Kellam, Mich Lee, Tom Meek, Gary Moore, Mike Pollok, Chuck Sellinger, Cloyce Talbott, Scott Thane, Jim Ward, Terry Warren and Joe Young.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be giving to: UTPB Medical Professions Scholarships, 4901 East University, Odessa, TX 79762 or any .



The family of Ed Barham wishes to extend our sincere Thanks to friends and family who have surrounded us with love and prayers. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary