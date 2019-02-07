MIDLAND - Erline Rayos Stephens, (Tia Linda) 78, of Midland, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Viewing will be held, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:00-9:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Thursday, February 6, 2019 at 8:30am until 5:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Rosary will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 7:00-9:00pm at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial following at Serenity Memorial Gardens



Erline was born on September 1, 1940 in Marfa, Texas to Raymundo Rayos and Florine Dutchover. She grew up in a loving home with multiple brothers and sisters. In 1966 she was blessed with a son Frankie Juarez Sr. "JR". In 1982 she met the love of her life, Harold Dean Stephens Jr. Throughout the years she was blessed with multiple grandkids and great-grandkids.



She was also mother and grandmother to anyone and everyone that needed a meal and home. She had endless outpouring love for everybody. She loved Jesus, her husband, her son, grandkids and great grandkids, her dog and parrot. She and her husband Dean enjoyed 37 and a half years of marriage together.



Erline is survived by the love of her life Harold Dean Stephens Jr.; her son Frankie Juarez Sr. (wife Irene); her grandsons, Frankie Juarez Jr. and Johnathon Michael Juarez; granddaughters Vanity Juarez Rojas (husband Jose Rojas) and Victoria Juarez; and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Rene Rayos Sr., Silverio Rayos Sr. (wife Irene) and sisters Dorothy Perales, Nancy Pena (husband Severiano Pena Sr.), Mildred Rodriguez. She's also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Raymundo Rayos and Florine Dutchover. Her brother Raymundo D. Rayos Jr. (Guero) and daughter in law Ayde Espinosa Juarez.



The family would like to express their gratitude towards the nursing staff and staff doctors at Hospice of Midland. All family and friends that have visited, called, written, texted and prayed.



Donations can also be made to Texas Oncology Allison Cancer Center, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway Suite 100, Midland, Texas 79701 or Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Ave. 79701.



Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2019