ODESSA - Esther Paschal, age 84, of Odessa, TX, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Father Mark of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Esther was born May 3, 1934 to Bernard Voss and Agnes (Thoenen) Voss in Linn, Missouri. She attended St. George Catholic School and received her GED at Odessa College. Later she received her license in Cosmetology.



On Esther's 18 birthday, May 3, 1952, she married Melvin Paschal at St. George Church in Linn, Missouri.



She worked various jobs including a sewing factory, school cafeteria, selling fabrics, bookkeeper at Gandy's Milk, and self-employed Beautician.



She was involved with the Moose Lodge and a member if St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.



She won several bowling tournaments as well as pool tournaments, but "BINGO" was her passion. She also lived to see the smiles on her great grandchildren's faces.



Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Paschal, their son, Alan Paschal, three sisters and one brother.



She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Paschal and Susan Dodgen of Odessa; 3 grandsons, Jason Paschal (Marianne), Gabriel Ruiz (Jennifer), and James Paschal (Katrina); nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers.



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks for the help of our cousins and aunts who live in Missouri during this time.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.