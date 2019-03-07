ODESSA - Esther Trogden Beauford, 83 of Odessa, Texas passed away on March 4, 2019. Esther was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Kootaro and Aruyo Ebesui on July 4, 1935.



Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Beauford, her parents and four sisters.



Esther was an amazing woman who blended a family into one. She instilled strong moral beliefs and family values into each one. She always put others before herself. Esther worked as an Activity Director for Medical Center Hospital. After retiring, she worked in the Floral Department for Albertsons. Her first love was her church and family. In her earlier years, she loved decorating cakes for all occasions and working with flowers.



Esther is survived by her 8 children, Sherry Brunson, Teresa Reeves and husband Mike, James Trogden, Candy Dominguez and husband Johnny, Michael Trogden and wife Julie, Tammy Clifton and husband Mark, Ken Beauford and wife Amy, and Chris Beauford and wife LaTayne; her 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. All who loved her very much!



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.



Family visitation is set for Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. A chapel service for Esther will take place at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 am burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.