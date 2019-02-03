|
|
HICO, TEXAS - Graveside services for Ethel Anderson Morgan, 98, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at
2 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cleburne Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Brian McClure will officiate. There is no visitation scheduled.
Mrs. Morgan passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Hico, Texas. She was born in Cleburne on June 25, 1920, the daughter of Eva Gertrude (Jackson) and Edward Bradley Anderson.
Ethel married Norman Morgan on June 29, 1945 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a professional photographer and together with Norman, owned and operated Morgan Photography in Odessa, Texas from 1959 to 1997.
Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 15 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Stacy and husband, Jerry, of Cleburne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 3, 2019