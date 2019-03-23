Services Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 432-362-2331 Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Burial Following Services Sunset Memorial Gardens Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel Nadell (Clanton) Davis

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ODESSA - Ethel Nadell (Clanton) Davis, age 84, entered Heaven on March 20, 2019 in Odessa, TX at Madison Medical Resort after a 209 day illness resultant from a traumatic fall in her home on August 23, 2018, which paralyzed her right side.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home (6801 East Business 20, Odessa) with Mr. Randy Beard officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Nadell was a true child of Odessa and West Texas, and everything that means. Born on December 22, 1934 to Robert Joseph ("RJ") and Nora Lee (McKinney) Clanton in Lamesa, TX, the family moved to Odessa in January 1940. She attended Odessa primary and secondary schools for 12 years and was graduated by Odessa High School in 1953.



She was graduated by Texas Technological College in Lubbock, TX in May 1957 with a Bachelors degree, majoring in Home Economics and Education (both Primary and Secondary Certified). While attending Tech she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and several Home Economics Societies.



All together, Nadell taught elementary school for a combined total of 25 years, with 20 of these years in Odessa at Kiddie Kollege (4 years) and at several ECISD elementary schools (16 years). Her first teaching job was in 1957 with a third grade class in Slaton, TX and she retired in 1995 teaching fourth grade at Burnett Elementary.



Nadell taught a combined fourth and fifth grade class for one year at the U.S. Armed Forces School in Butzbach, West Germany while her husband was posted with the U.S. Army's Third Armored Division in 1958 and 1959. Her oldest son was born in 1959 while they were stationed in Germany.



On October 1, 1991, the 'Odessa American' named her "Teacher Of The Week". She summarized her teaching philosophy with, "I stress self-discipline and responsibility because I believe the harder students work, the more they will learn and the better prepared they will be to face the future." Nadell was more than a "teacher", she was an "educator".



Nadell married her high school sweetheart, Tine E. ("Gene") Davis on June 15, 1957 at the First Baptist Church of Odessa. They were married 62 years.



Nadell was a faithful First Baptist Church of Odessa member for 74 years, having joined at age 10 in 1945. She taught numerous Sunday School classes and served on the Wedding and Bereavement Committees for many years, and also served as a very popular and respected Adult Sponsor with the Church's Youth Group on numerous mission and choir trips. Her Christian example and personal humor positively impacted many young people.



Gifted with a knack for creating homemade crafts, Nadell excelled in the art of "decorating". Her macrema, ceramics, jewelry and wood painting projects can be found throughout her home, as well as the homes of her family, friends and neighbors.



Nadell was a longtime member of the Odessa Study Club, the Odessa Junior League and Odessa Pannhellenic. Both of her son's served as escort's for the annual Crystal Ball Foundation Debutante Presentation.



Nadell was preceded in death by her parents, R.J. and Nora Clanton, her in-laws, Tine Issac and Ethel Copeland Davis, and her brother-in-laws, David Lynn Davis and Elgan Clifton ("EC") Goodman.



Nadell is survived by her loving husband, Gene Davis of Odessa; son Mark Bradley Davis of Hovey, TX, son Grant Allan Davis of California; grandchildren, Alexandra ("Lexie") Lee Davis and Marshall Clanton Davis of Houston, TX; sister Norita Nell ("Stubby") Clanton Goodman of Granbury, TX; nephews Paul A. Goodman of San Antonio, TX and Stephen L. Goodman of McKinney, TX.



Pallbearers will be Jimmie Todd, Walter Smith, Mark Donaldson, Gary Johnson, David Johnson and Doug Chisum.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Del Hamilton, Don Clark, Paul Goodman, Steve Goodman, Christie Davis and Tyler Davis.



In lieu of flowers, Nadell requested memorial donations be made to a charity of personal choice such as Mission Odessa, Door of Hope, etc.



Gene and Mark wish to gratefully thank all of the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Madison Medical Resort and Home Health Hospice for their loving and thoughtful consideration of Nadell during the 209 days she was in their care.



In John 14:2, Jesus said "In my Father's house are many rooms; If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare one for you." As a publicly professed Christian who never hesitated in any situation, time or place to openly acknowledge her resolute belief that Jesus Christ was her true, one and only Lord and Savior, Nadell's family and friends take great comfort in the absolute knowledge she's decorating her room right now!



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 23, 2019