ODESSA - Everett Dean Cartwright, 98 years of age, of Odessa Texas, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sherwood Church of Christ. Lynn Money of Sherwood Church of Christ will be officiating. Burial will follow at Hydro Cemetery in Hydro Oklahoma.



Everett Dean Cartwright was born in Medford, Oklahoma to Ray Cartwright and Eva J. Nickens Cartwright on September 27, 1920. He attended school in Colony, Oklahoma and graduated from Colony High School.



Everett Dean was a veteran of World War II serving in the Army. He served in Casablanca, Africa, Italy, the Philippines, and was scheduled for the invasion of Japan, but the war ended as he was preparing to sail. He returned home and married Alice Marie Manhart on December 8, 1945 in Cheyene, Oklahoma.



Everett Dean worked in Oklahoma on the Cartwright family farm after his marriage. He then moved to Oklahoma City and was a commercial bus driver for several years. He moved to Odessa Texas in the mid 1950's and worked in several local machine shops as a machinist. His final employment before retirement was at El Paso Products.



He was involved with many good works at Sherwood Church of Christ and has many dear friends there.



Everett Dean is preceded in death by both parents, Ray and Eva Cartwright and three sisters and their husbands: Uva Crawford, Maxine Crissman, and Arlene Neufeld.



He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Alice Marie Manhart Cartwright; two daughters, Ramona Grace Bishop and her husband, Terry Lee Bishop and Patti Ladean Young and her husband, Ross Edward Young; 3 grandsons, Edward Carter Young, Everett Curtiss Young, and Patrick Taylor Young, and 2 great grandchildren, Brody Arthur Young and Charlotte Marie Young.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful care Mr. Cartwright received during his stay at Madison Medical Spa and the many wonderful friends at Sherwood Church of Christ.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunseteodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary