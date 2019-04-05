|
|
ODESSA - Felipa T. Castillo, 81, of Odessa passed away April 1, 2019. She was born to the late Lucio and Cruz Tovar in Weslaco, Texas on May 1, 1937.
She is survived by he husband, Desiderio Castillo, Jr.; children, Ruben, Armando, Desiderio III, Virginia Martinez and Monica Castillo; sister, Francisca Rodriguez Gonzalez.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at American Heritage Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 5, 2019