ODESSA - Francis Ann (Hildebrand) Blakley passed away on February 7, 2019 on Odessa, Texas.



Francis Ann Hildebrand was born December 3, 1941 in Delhi, Oklahoma to Oma and Dutch Hildebrand.



After graduation she attended cosmetology school in Wichita Falls, TX where she met the love of her life, Herman Blakley.



Francis and Herman moved to Jackson, Michigan where they had their first son, Brent in 1961.



In 1966, they moved to Odessa, TX and their second son, Tony was born.



In 1966 they settled down in that west Texas town and made it home.



Francis worked in cosmetology for a few months then had an opportunity to get an office job and work from home.



Later Francis started a trucking business, Water Tech, Inc, that she managed and worked for until her death.



Francis was the youngest of seven and survived by Roy Hildebrand, Eva Dean Richmond, Roxie Babek, and sons Brent Blakley and Tony Blakley, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Reception to follow at Culligan of West Texas, 10018 W. Highway 80, (by the airport) Midland, TX 79706.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary