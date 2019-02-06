ODESSA - Francisco "Frank" Cabrera Jacobo



Francisco "Frank" C. Jacobo was born on Oct. 10, 1943 near Calera, Mexico to Teresa Jacobo and was shortly thereafter adopted and raised by his maternal grandparents, Jose and Simona Jacobo.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Simona Jacobo; sister, Teresa Molina; brothers, Cresencio, Sostenes, Jesus, and Anselmo. He is survived by brothers, Felipe Jacobo, Jim Molina and sister, Celia Roux.



The family settled in Odessa in 1954. Upon graduating from Ector High School in the top ten of his class of 1964, he began working for R. M. Love Trailer Sales. Later Frank owned and operated Frank's Mobile Home Service and most recently co-owned and operated Hope's Sewing Shop.



Frank was an avid sports fan, especially for the Dallas Cowboys. He loved music, hunting, fishing, traveling and playing golf. Frank was a devout Catholic and served as usher at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth Degree Knight. Frank was well known to be able to fix anything and was called by his Brother Knights, "Mr. Fix It".



Frank married the love of his life, Hope, in 1967 and their love produced two sons, Frank Jr. and Joe.



Frank fought a courageous battle with cancer and entered his Heavenly Home on Jan. 30, 2019.



Left to cherish his wonderful and loving memory is his wife of 51 years, Hope, and his sons, Frank Jr., Joe & wife Nicole, and four grandchildren: Joe Michael, Isabel Hope, Beatrice Sonia, and Francisco Daniel; numerous nieces and nephews.



We would like to thank our families, St. Mary's Parishioners, Knight of Columbus, Daughters of Mary, Legion of Mary, Fr. Bernard and the staff of St. Mary's Catholic Church for sharing their time, talents, and treasures.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Central Catholic School Scholarship Fund.



Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with rosary beginning at 9:30 followed by Mass. Inurnment immediately following Mass. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary