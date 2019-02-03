AUSTIN, TX -



FORMER PUBLISHER OF THE FORT STOCKTON PIONEER, DIES AT 84



Frank Kelsey Baker Sr. - community leader and the award-winning former publisher of the Fort Stockton Pioneer - died January 26 in Austin, with Mary Lea, his bride of 63 years and the love of his life, at his side. He lived 84 bountiful years filled with career and community accomplishments, faithful service to the Lord, and exuberant love for his family and many friends.



Frank was born on May 12, 1934, to George and Emily Baker in San Angelo, soon after George had bought the Pioneer newspaper and relocated the family to Fort Stockton. Frank graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1952 and received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin in 1956. At UT, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Delta Sigma professional fraternity, and he served on the Daily Texan staff.



While a freshman at UT, he met and courted a Longview girl, Mary Lea Castleberry. Thus began a 67-year love affair that would serve as a pure example of devotion for his children and grandchildren. They married in 1955 in Longview and had three children, Susan, Frank Kelsey Jr. (Kelly), and Katherine Anne.



Fresh out of college, Frank landed his first newspaper job as editor and advertising manager of The Llano News. Five months later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he and Mary Lea were eventually posted to Germany.



Following his stint in the army, Frank and Mary Lea relocated to Fort Stockton in 1958. There, his father George brought him into the family business as The Pioneer's advertising manager. Upon George's election to the Texas House of Representatives, Frank purchased The Pioneer and became its publisher in 1971.



During Frank's 17 years as publisher, The Pioneer and its staff garnered numerous statewide awards, and the paper was a five-time winner of the Sweepstakes Award from the Texas Press Association (TPA) for best overall semi-weekly in Texas. In 1984, Frank was elected president of the TPA, following in the footsteps of his father.



Frank was proud of his West Texas roots and was a prominent member of the Fort Stockton community. He served as president of the Fort Stockton chapter of Rotary International and received the club's prestigious Paul Harris award, and was named Fort Stockton's Outstanding Citizen in 1988.



An Eagle Scout, Frank was a longtime scoutmaster and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Concho Valley Boy Scout Council in 1981. He served as district chairman for the Concho Valley Council and also sat on the board of the Permian Basin Council of Girl Scouts USA. In addition, Frank served as president and treasurer of the local United Way, president of the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Pecos County Hospital Board of Governors.



In 1988, Frank sold the newspaper and, after studying accounting at Sul Ross State University, began a second career providing tax and accounting services. In 2006, Frank and Mary Lea moved to Austin to be closer to their grandchildren and enjoy the city they had fallen in love with as UT students many years before.



Frank's faith in Jesus Christ was a guiding light through his entire life. He served as elder, deacon, choir member, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer at First Presbyterian in Fort Stockton for many years. He also served as moderator of the Tres Rios Presbytery and became a lay pastor, acting as a visiting minister in small towns throughout West Texas. After they moved to Austin, Frank and Mary Lea joined Westminster Presbyterian, where Frank was a deacon, sang in the choir, and participated in the church's ministry to Austin's homeless community. In his final years, Frank was an ardent member of Bible Study Fellowship and enjoyed attending Grace Covenant Church with Mary Lea.



Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Lea Baker, of Austin; son Frank Kelsey Baker Jr. (Jane) of Austin; daughters Katherine Kuhn (David) of Odessa and Susan Pazera (John) of Medellin, Colombia, South America; sisters Anne Gifford (John) of Allen and Kay Baker (Yannick Wets) of Sonoma, California; brothers Robert Baker (Carolyn) of Fort Collins, Colorado and John Baker (Anne) of Highland Springs, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Richard Castleberry of Austin; two grandsons, Will Baker (Zoe) of Dallas and Ben Baker (Monica) of New York, New York; a granddaughter, Natalie Baker of Wenham, Massachusetts; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.



Two brothers, Chris Baker and Sam Baker, and two infant sons, George Richard and Steven Robert, preceded Frank in death.



Following a private graveside service, a celebration of Frank's life will be held February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Stockton.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Stockton, Grace Covenant Church or Westminster Presbyterian Church (the latter two in Austin). The family would like to thank the staffs of Brookdale Spicewood Springs, Brookdale Westlake, and Hospice Austin for their loving care of Frank.



For a more complete summary of Frank's life and to leave remembrances, please visit www.wcfish.com. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, TX - (512) 452-8811



### Published in Odessa American on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary