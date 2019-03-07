ODESSA - Freda Irene Soules Decker, age 85, of Odessa, passed from this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital. She was born Wednesday, August 23, 1933 on a farm in Moline, TX to the late Fred and Flossie Irene (Sheldon) Soules. She attended Star School in Star, TX all twelve years (graduating in 1951) and was active in all sports. Raised on a farm, she could do anything the boys could do. She did barrel racing and drove a tractor before she drove a car. She was baptized and added to the Church on Mother's Day of 1947. She was a faithful member of Sherwood Church of Christ.



On May 23, 1951 she married her high school sweetheart, Delbert Decker. Freda worked as a bookkeeper and cashier, then as a teller at several different banks as they moved around while Delbert served 4 years in the Air Force. She worked at First National Bank when they returned to Odessa, retiring in 1988. She loved fishing, gardening and working in her yard and enjoyed sewing (satin pillow cases) and baking (especially pound cakes). She and Delbert did wood working in their later years and went to craft shows.



Freda is preceded in death by her parents; her infant son: Steven; brother: Ward Glyn Soules; and her husband: Delbert.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her daughter: Deborah Wagner (Stan); son: Kevin Decker (Dana); sisters-in-law: LaDell Vasicek (Rudy), Betty Decker, and Bobbie Soules; grandchildren: Brett Wagner (Shannan), Lindsey Penrod (Drew); Jennifer McKenney (Michael), Justin Heine (Bernadette), Jacob Heine, and Jason Stanford; and great-grandchildren: Burak, Charlie Mae, Destiny, John, Jaxson, Sophia, Sebastian, Easton, Justin and Troy.



Funeral services will be at Sherwood Church of Christ at 10:00 am on Friday, March 8, 2019, officiated by Brother Lynn Money. Burial will take place the following day at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, TX at 11 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, Freda preferred that donations in her memory go to the Odessa Christian School or to Cancer or Heart Disease charities.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel