ODESSA - Geraldine (Gerry) Gibbs Boatright left this life on April 26, 2019.



Visitation will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm.



Graveside service will be held at Belvedere Cemetery at 3504 Arden Rd., San Angelo, TX on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00am.



Gerry was born on November 29, 1929 in San Angelo, TX to Delia Swope Gibbs and Walter Cragg Gibbs. She attended elementary through high school in San Angelo graduating from San Angelo High School in 1947. She briefly attended San Angelo State College and attended Tarleton State University.



At Tarleton, she met Howard Clayton Boatright and they were married in 1949 in San Angelo, Texas. They were married 66 years and were blessed with two sons and two daughters.



Gerry was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and dedicated her life to creating a beautiful and loving home for her family.



Gerry was a member of First Baptist Church, Midland, Texas.



The family would also like to thank Jane and Don Samples of Midland, Texas for their steadfast love and kindness shown to Gerry these past years.



She is preceded in death by her husband Howard and their daughter Lisa.



Survivors include son & daughter-in-law, David & Debbie Boatright of Odessa, Texas, son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Suzie Boatright of Asheville, North Carolina, daughter & son-in-law Delia & Keith Metcalfe of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as granddaughters Mackenzie Metcalfe and Callie Boatright, grandsons Sterling and Chance Boatright and Spencer Metcalfe. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Truett, Barrett and Samuel Boatright and her niece Dela Terrell of San Angelo, Texas.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.