ODESSA - Harold Leonard Wilson joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on February 5, 2019. He was 80 years old. Harold was born to Helen Laverne Wilson on April 9, 1938 in Eastland, Texas.







A chapel service for Harold will take place at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors from 4pm-6pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019.



Harold married the love of his life, Carolyn Joyce Savage on March 5, 1958. They had over 60 wonderful years together. Harold was a welder by trade, but his love was fishing and boating. He and Carol spent a great deal of time together enjoying the lakes, catching plenty of bass, crappie, and catfish.



Preceding him in death are his mother, step-father John Horrell and brother Tom David Horrell.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Wilson, his brothers Don Horrell & Betty, John Horrell, Jr., Terry Horrell, Ben Horrell & Ginger and his sister Alice Grenier & David. His children Vicky Dilly & Nick, Tammy Gardner & Butch, Dana Brown & Mark, Harold Wilson, Jr. & Barbara, Connie Jackson & Joe, and Johnny Wilson, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.







Special thanks to Jonathan Hartzer and Ashton medical lodge. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary