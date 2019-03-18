Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
For more information about
Hector Rodriguez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hector Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Enrique Diaz "Qiqi" Rodriguez


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hector Enrique Diaz "Qiqi" Rodriguez Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - Hector Enrique Diaz Rodriguez also known as "Qiqi" was born in Ojinaga Chihuahua on July 19, 1959 to Ramona Rodriguez and Antonio Diaz. He married Elida Marquez Renteria in 1975. They raised five children. Hector a was hard working and honest man, he had a great sense of humor with his many friends. Hector occupation was a body shop repairman for Sewell Ford. Hector is survived by his father Antonio Diaz, his wife Elida Diaz, his brothers Antonio Jr. Diaz, Martin Diaz, Adrian Diaz, and Oscar Diaz, his children Auden Diaz and wife Ester Diaz, Ricky Diaz, Janet Diaz, Christopher Diaz and wife Leslie Diaz. Grandchildren Andrew Diaz, Natalie Diaz, Jayden Rico, Zariah Diaz, CJ Diaz, Joziah Sage Diaz, and great granddaughter Olivia Diaz. He is preceded in death by his daughter Gabriela Diaz, his mother Ramona Rodriguez, brother Ivan Diaz, and sister Alicia Diaz. The Pallbearers will include Ricky Diaz, Auden Diaz, Chris Diaz, Andrew Diaz, Alex Enriquez, Noel Salcedo, Omar Sandoval, and Jaime Sandoval. A visitation for Hector will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and the following day Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, at Odessa Funeral Home, 1700 N Jackson Ave, Odessa, Texas. A rosary will occur Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odessa Funeral Home
Download Now