ODESSA, TEXAS - Hector Enrique Diaz Rodriguez also known as "Qiqi" was born in Ojinaga Chihuahua on July 19, 1959 to Ramona Rodriguez and Antonio Diaz. He married Elida Marquez Renteria in 1975. They raised five children. Hector a was hard working and honest man, he had a great sense of humor with his many friends. Hector occupation was a body shop repairman for Sewell Ford. Hector is survived by his father Antonio Diaz, his wife Elida Diaz, his brothers Antonio Jr. Diaz, Martin Diaz, Adrian Diaz, and Oscar Diaz, his children Auden Diaz and wife Ester Diaz, Ricky Diaz, Janet Diaz, Christopher Diaz and wife Leslie Diaz. Grandchildren Andrew Diaz, Natalie Diaz, Jayden Rico, Zariah Diaz, CJ Diaz, Joziah Sage Diaz, and great granddaughter Olivia Diaz. He is preceded in death by his daughter Gabriela Diaz, his mother Ramona Rodriguez, brother Ivan Diaz, and sister Alicia Diaz. The Pallbearers will include Ricky Diaz, Auden Diaz, Chris Diaz, Andrew Diaz, Alex Enriquez, Noel Salcedo, Omar Sandoval, and Jaime Sandoval. A visitation for Hector will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and the following day Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, at Odessa Funeral Home, 1700 N Jackson Ave, Odessa, Texas. A rosary will occur Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Odessa, Texas. Published in Odessa American on Mar. 18, 2019