ANDREWS, TEXAS - Helen Ray Clements , 84, of Andrews, Texas , died Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursady February 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Andrews, Texas. Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at EverGreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas. Pastor Brant O' Connor, and Rev. Les Hall is officiating. Arrangements are by MCNETT FUNERAL HOME of Andrews, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2019
