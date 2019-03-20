CORSICANA - Jack Barney Cook was born on December 3, 1933 in Corsicana, Texas. He graduated from Odessa High School and attended Texas Tech University. He did Architectural drafting and designs on custom residential homes in the West Texas and Austin areas. As owner and operator, he was CEO of Cook Builders Incorporated. He also owned Jack B. Cook Realtors and Associates, Cojac Inc., and MLC Contractors in Dallas,Texas. He worked as commercial superintendent for Toys-R-US and sveral other commercial corporations. He retired in Corsicana, Texas in the year of 2000.



He was well known as a man of high intergrity and loved his family with a passion. He loved the Lord and gave to many Christian Ministries to help people know the Lord. His statement about life was, "It's a Win, Win, proposition, if you have a personal relationship with the Lord". God takes care of you here and then takes you home to be with Him for eternity! He was a member of First Baptist Church in Corsicana, Texas.



He was a man of many talents and interests, which included art, classical music, horses, motorcycling, flying his plane and sailing. He rode several years with the Williamson County Sheriff Posse and performed at many surrounding rodeos in the Georgetwon, Texas area.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Chris Cook.



He is survived by his wife Marian Lou Cook and three children; Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Cook of Amarillo, Texas, Terry and Lila Lynn Edmondsen of Frisco, Texas, Richard and Amy Lea Graham of Colorado Springs, Colorado: three step-children; Mr. Robert L. Baker of Tyler, Texas, Dennis and Marian Elizabeth Smith of the Colony, Texas, Allan and Vivian Anne Richerson of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He loved his family and was a wonderful husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all of his loved ones and friends.



A memorial service for Jack is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Corley Funeral Home Chapel in Corsicana, Texas with Dr. Danny P. Reeves officiating.



Published in Odessa American on Mar. 20, 2019