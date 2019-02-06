Services Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 432-362-2331 Resources More Obituaries for James Carpenter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Daniel "Dan" Carpenter

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ODESSA - James Daniel "Dan" Carpenter Obituary



James Daniel "Dan" Carpenter passed away February 3, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family.



Dan was high energy: entrepreneurial, productive, devoted, and a man of deep and abiding faith, a man likened to a brilliant jewel of many facets.



Born in Chicago, Illinois, April 18, 1936, Dan spent his early years in Oklahoma City. After his discharge from a yearlong hospital stay due to polio, the family relocated to Odessa, Texas in 1947 to persue opportunities in the burgeoning oil fields of West Texas.



He graduated from Odessa High School in 1955 and went on to Odessa College where he was a standout tennis player winning three first place state championships: one in singles in 1958 and two in doubles with his friend of long standing, Fred Martin, in 1958 and another with Wayne Bowers in 1956. He went on to play tennis at the University of Portland and subsequently graduated from Sul Ross State University where he majored in biology, physical education, and education. He continued graduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso.



Dan's career in education and his passion for tennis led him to Burges High School in El Paso, Texas, where he taught and coached tennis for eight wonderful years. His time with his players was among the highlights of his life. He loved them and stayed in touch with them through the years. One of his P.E. students introduced him to her sister, Margaret, whom he married within the year, had three children, six grandchildren, and shared fifty-one cherished years together.



The vision of increased responsibilities led him to a career change that took him to Midland, Texas where he was a stockbroker for two years. His boundless energy in a confined office environment led him back to Odessa and the petroleum industry in which he grew up. He began founding related businesses, most notable was Saber Tool Company, where he employed the best of the best and with whom their friendship was binding. In post-retirement years, Dan was sought after in sales and represented Fiberflex Rod and Curley's Machine Shop. He also founded Tornado Supply for his daughter, Christian, and Earthquake Tool for Margaret.



Dan had diverse interests. Among them, sparked by his Texas History teacher, Bill Holmes, was a fascination with the Plains Indians and hunting arrowheads and other artifacts. He loved music and became a Jazz aficionado, which was introduced to him early in his life by Dr. O.A. Fulcher. Dan eventually served on the board of the West Texas Jazz Society for a period of time. His relationship with Odessa College remained important to him and he served two terms as President of the Wrangler Club.



When his son Carrick was of age, Dan volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 77 which was affiliated with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. The troop had an outstanding group of boys and as Committee Chairman and Eagle Advancement Co-chairman, he was privileged to actively participate and mentor many to reach the rank of Eagle Scout. Needless to say he was especially proud of his son's achievement. He was delighted to accompany the troop and serve on the staff of the 1989 National Scout Jamboree where he received the coveted Wood Badge award for adult leaders. He served as an Ad Altare Dei Counselor for the Troop as well.



Dan loved to fish for crappie and catfish with his buddies, and took pleasure in having a big family fish fry when all were in town for the fourth of July; this became a time honored tradition. His fried fish was the best in the land, a skill he passed on to the boys in the family. He also enjoyed hunting dove and quail with friends and having the boys prepare dove poppers. His interest in wing and fin led him to join Safari Club International, an organization dedicated to conservation.



Dan never quit coaching making sure his daughters and son knew how to play tennis, golf, hunt, fish, pass a football and shoot a basket correctly. He stressed education, culture, travel, citizenship and shepherded his family in faith, always reminding them that the Lord is in control.



He was a lifelong Catholic and attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where he served as an usher and Eucharistic minister. He was a Knight Commander of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Papal order of the Catholic Church. Dan was a long time member of Odessa Country Club and a faithful attendee of his coffee group. In addition, he received an Honorable Discharge after serving eight years in the Naval Reserve.



He was predeceased by his mother, Eileen O'Leary Carpenter, and father, James William "Buddy" Carpenter.



Dan is survived by his wife, Margaret Wasaff Carpenter; his children, Eileen Marie "Lennie" and husband, James Mitchell "Mitch" Cox, Carrick Daniel and wife, Jennifer Hansen Carpenter, Christian Danielle and husband, Will J Frederick; grandchildren Jason Michael Cox, Kendall Danielle Cox and Jamison Matthew Cox; Karris Katherine Carpenter and Gavin McCallum Carpenter; Faith Danielle Frederick; his sister, Katheryn " Kay" Carpenter Batte, and husband Bobby Allen Batte; and brother, James William "Bill" Carpenter.



He is also survived by Kay Longstreet Wasaff, sister-in-law, of Williamsburg, Virginia; Charles R. Wasaff and wife Carolyn of Great Falls, Virginia; Lulu Wasaff Thorpe of El Paso, Texas; K.George Wasaff and wife, Heather, of The Woodlands, Texas; and Teresa "Terri" Wasaff Wyatt and husband, Troy Lee Wyatt, of El Paso, Texas; as well as many precious and cherished nieces and nephews.



We would like to thank our dedicated priests, deacons and staff at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, our family and friends for their unwavering spiritual and physical presence with us on this journey, and the tender and loving care provided by Madison Medical Resort, particularly the nurses and aids serving Hall 200. Each one of you touched and blessed our lives profoundly.



Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Rev. Mark Woodruff presiding, followed by a reception at Odessa Country Club.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa. Published in Odessa American on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Planning Guide Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home

Download Now